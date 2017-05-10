BRIEF-Arab Development and Real Estate Investment appoints Youssef Adel Youssef as CFO
June 20 Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Australia budget negative for banks but impact manageable
* Australia's budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact
* Proposals to allow regulators to better target housing market risks are likely to support banking system stability
* Creation of single dispute resolution authority, measure to increase executive accountability less likely to have direct effect on bank credit profiles
* Measures to increase competition may have greater effect on the major banks' credit profiles in the longer-term in Australia
* Levy on large banks in Australia would have the most immediate financial impact
* Bank levy in Australia could intensify competition for retail deposits by raising the cost of wholesale funding Source text for Eikon:
June 20 Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Co:
* Q1 consol net loss EGP 14 million versus profit of EGP 13.3 million year ago