BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
* Fitch ratings says Spanish central government's decision to return disputed funding to Basque public sector will benefit regional government
* Fitch says Spanish central government's decision to reduce yearly transfer of Basque public sector to central government will benefit regional government Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28