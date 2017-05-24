May 24 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says Brazil state fiscal aid uncertain amid
political turmoil
* Fitch says expects fiscal performance of Brazilian states
and local governments to also improve by a small margin in 2017
* Fitch says do not expect Rio De Janeiro, Minas Gerais and
Rio Grande Do Sul to generate enough revenues to cope with
operating costs in 2017
* Fitch - "political turmoil" around Brazil's president
Michel Temer could damage state credit profiles if it delays
emergency federal support for large states
* Fitch on Brazil- federal plan could have a positive near
term impact, but political uncertainty will probably slow its
implementation
* Fitch on Brazil- the plan's federal credit lines would
allow states to pay back-salaries for critical services
* Fitch, on Brazil, says expect macro conditions to improve
in 2017, compared to 2016 and 2015, but recovery will be slow
* Fitch on Brazil-delaying proposed pension relief would
also be fiscally damaging for states as pension cost increases
have expanded their budgetary structural imbalances
* Fitch says forecasts Brazilian economy to grow by 0.7% in
2017
Source text for Eikon: