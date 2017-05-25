May 25 Fitch :
* Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S.
Consumer Sectors
* Fitch says views firms with meaningful natural/organic or
snack food offerings as best positioned to benefit from these
changes
* Fitch says "Believes moderating litigation risk has
increased appeal of U.S. tobacco market to global players"
* Fitch says cos across consumer sector are adjusting their
product mix, menus, strategies to address consumer trends toward
health, wellness, convenience and value
* Fitch says also views firms with portfolios focused on
fresh offerings or on-trend around perimeter of store, as best
positioned to benefit from changes
* Fitch says M&A will persist with Kraft Heinz, Tyson,
Newell Brands and Constellation remaining active participants
* Fitch says views positively Mcdonald's recently announced
initiatives
* Fitch says "Alterations to trade policy might affect
agribusiness and protein firms given role of exports in these
areas"
* Fitch says tax reform could provide a disproportionate
benefit to multinational U.S. non-alcoholic beverage companies,
such as Coca-Cola and Pepsico
* Fitch says "Restaurants will likely be most impacted by
changes to labor regulations as labor can be a third of costs"
