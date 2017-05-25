May 25 Fitch :

* Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors

* Fitch says views firms with meaningful natural/organic or snack food offerings as best positioned to benefit from these changes

* Fitch says "Believes moderating litigation risk has increased appeal of U.S. tobacco market to global players"

* Fitch says cos across consumer sector are adjusting their product mix, menus, strategies to address consumer trends toward health, wellness, convenience and value

* Fitch says also views firms with portfolios focused on fresh offerings or on-trend around perimeter of store, as best positioned to benefit from changes

* Fitch says M&A will persist with Kraft Heinz, Tyson, Newell Brands and Constellation remaining active participants

* Fitch says views positively Mcdonald's recently announced initiatives

* Fitch says "Alterations to trade policy might affect agribusiness and protein firms given role of exports in these areas"

* Fitch says tax reform could provide a disproportionate benefit to multinational U.S. non-alcoholic beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsico

* Fitch says "Restaurants will likely be most impacted by changes to labor regulations as labor can be a third of costs"