US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 6 Fitch:
* Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD' from 'CCC'
* Fitch says also downgraded rating on RCom's $300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'
* Fitch says downgrade follows RCom's june 2 announcement that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until end-2017
* Fitch on RCom - Believe weakening cash generation in Indian wireless sector may hamper co's plan to sell 51% of tower business, Reliance Infratel Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
