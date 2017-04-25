BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing
April 25 Fitch Ratings
* Says downward pressure on U.S. commercial paper ratings due to variety of company-specific factors amid challenging conditions in certain sectors is evident
* Says pressure on U.S. commercial paper ratings is reflected in greater number of negative outlooks and watches than positive outlooks and watches
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing