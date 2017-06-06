June 6 Fitch:
* Believe potential political,economic implications for
Qatar,desire of GCC members not to completely alienate
Qatar,mean both sides will work towards relatively swift
resolution
* Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar
impact
* Fitch says decision by several governments to cut
diplomatic, economic ties with Qatar has no immediate impact on
Qatar's 'AA'/stable sovereign rating
* Fitch says Qatar's very large sovereign net foreign asset
position should allow it to manage temporary macro-economic
disturbances
* Fitch- level of damage to Qatari economy will depend on
duration of dispute and scope of measures that affect trade
* Fitch says Qatar's tourism, trade and hospitality sectors
would suffer from a loss of visitors from Gulf, who make up
almost half of total visitors
* Fitch says assumes countries involved in dispute will seek
to avoid prolonged standoff with attendant risks to Qatar's
economy and regional stability
* Fitch says prolonged economic isolation would imperil
efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons, become regional
services,manufacturing hub
* Fitch - revenues of state-owned Qatar Airways will drop
because of lower regional traffic and need to re-route and
cancel flights as a result of airspace closures
* Fitch on Qatar - a general weakening of economic
sentiment could hit retail and real estate sectors
Source text for Eikon: