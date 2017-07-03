BRIEF-Fitch says Egypt banks' foreign-currency liquidity to improve as transfer cap ends

July 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Egypt's removal of foreign-currency transfer limits will help to restore confidence in economy and attract foreign investments

* Fitch on Egypt banks' FC liquidity​ -‍ Expect greater inflow from foreign investors now that Central Bank of Egypt ended USD100,000 annual transfer cap

* Fitch says Egypt's removal of foreign-currency transfer limits increases availability of FC, helping banks provide lending needed by FC borrowers, particularly importers