BRIEF-‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

* Fitch says 2017 will remain a challenging year for EMEA corporates with continuing pressure on issuers' ability to generate sustainable cash flows

* Fitch says ‍expect ECB to phase out its QE programme by mid-2018 and embark on a modest rate adjustment in 2019

* Fitch says EMEA oil & gas majors are on path of deleveraging with all issuers now on a stable outlook, except for Shell