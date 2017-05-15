BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 15 Fitch:
* Fitch: EU membership a strong support for sovereign ratings in visegrad countries
* Fitch - Accession to and membership of EU has supported sovereign ratings of Poland ,Hungary ,Czech Republic and Slovakia
* Fitch- Deterioration in relationship between Visegrad countries and EU could lead to negative pressures on ratings in medium to long term
* Fitch- Further deterioration in relations with any of Visegrad countries could alter economic and financial ties with EU
* Fitch- Departure from EU of UK is likely to impact on EU structural funds available in future
* Fitch- For five EU candidate Countries Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia And Turkey, joining EU would likely boost sovereign ratings
Source text for Eikon:
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's talks on staying in power with the support of the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are not going as expected, Sky news quoted unidentified sources in the DUP as saying.