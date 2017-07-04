BRIEF-Fitch says GST should boost India's long-term growth prospects

1 Min Read
July 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch: GST should boost India's long-term growth prospects
* Fitch says GST is unlikely to increase revenue in short term
* Fitch says GST is likely to boost revenue indirectly over long term, as it supports GDP growth and encourages tax compliance
* Fitch on India's GST - large companies will now have an incentive to pressure smaller suppliers into compliance
* Fitch says are significant short-term risks involved in GST implementation, emphasised by late changes to bill, disruptive roll-out of demonetisation Source text for Eikon: