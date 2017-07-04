FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Fitch says GST should boost India's long-term growth prospects
#Markets News
July 4, 2017 / 7:14 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Fitch says GST should boost India's long-term growth prospects

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: GST should boost India's long-term growth prospects

* Fitch says GST is unlikely to increase revenue in short term

* Fitch says GST is likely to boost revenue indirectly over long term, as it supports GDP growth and encourages tax compliance

* Fitch on India's GST - large companies will now have an incentive to pressure smaller suppliers into compliance

* Fitch says are significant short-term risks involved in GST implementation, emphasised by late changes to bill, disruptive roll-out of demonetisation Source text for Eikon:

