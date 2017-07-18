BRIEF-Fitch says India's GST negative for some sectors, but no rating changes

July 18 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's GST:

* India's GST negative for some sectors, but no rating changes

* Fitch on India's GST says views impact as broadly neutral for property, electricity, telecoms, pharmaceutical and fertilizer sectors

* Fitch on India's GST-likely to have beneficial impact on auto, cement, organised retail sectors, negative impact on oil & gas, traditional retail, sme sectors

* Fitch on India's GST says cautions that implementation risks will remain over next 12 months due to complexities of adopting new system Source bit.ly/2u3U5i6