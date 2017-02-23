US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Fitch:
* Fitch: Jio prompts more consolidation with Bharti-Telenor deal
* Fitch on Indian telecom - Bharti's credit profile will remain unaffected by planned acquisition as benefits from additional spectrum assets will offset spectrum liabilities taken over
* Fitch: Bharti could raise funds by monetising a part of its 72% stake in its tower entity, Infratel
* Fitch on Indian telecom - Continue to believe that competition will continue to remain high
