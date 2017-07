July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's Jio:

* Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4g market

* maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector

* Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share from 3%-4% to more than 10% in 2018

* Fitch on India's Jio says cheap handset would add 3%-4% to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely Source bit.ly/2uPfsXe