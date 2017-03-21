China April industrial profits +14.0 pct y/y - stats bureau
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
March 21 Fitch
* Fitch - Lower commodity prices, declining US farm incomes led to weaker collateral performance for AG equipment loans that support heavy metal equipment loan ABS
* Fitch says expects general stable asset performance and positive rating actions on outstanding AG ABS transactions in 2017 despite market stresses Source text for Eikon:
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: