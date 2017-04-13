April 13 Fitch:

* Nonprofit hospitals in some U.S. states could see fiscal benefit if legislatures expand Medicaid under Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

* Nonprofit hospitals in all U.S. states will have to contend with additional stresses in coming years whether or not states decide to expand Medicaid

* Says also expect U.S. nonprofit hospital margins to be pressured when shift to value-based/risk-based contracts accelerates