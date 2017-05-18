BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 Fitch:
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Fitch - Recent fall in pakistan's foreign-exchange reserves and widening of its current account are manageable
* Fitch - Pakistan is unlikely to face significant external-financing difficulties in short term, barring an unexpected shock
* Fitch - Does not appear to have been a significant deterioration in Pakistan's international financing conditions
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.