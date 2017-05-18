May 18 Fitch:

* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable

* Fitch - Recent fall in pakistan's foreign-exchange reserves and widening of its current account are manageable

* Fitch - Pakistan is unlikely to face significant external-financing difficulties in short term, barring an unexpected shock

* Fitch - Does not appear to have been a significant deterioration in Pakistan's international financing conditions

