May 22 Fitch:

* Fitch says political uncertainty raises brazil banks' credit risks

* Fitch says increased political uncertainty triggered by recent corruption allegations involving president to further pressure operating environment for banks

* Fitch says increased political uncertainty in Brazil will also potentially raise asset quality risks over medium and long terms

* Fitch says outlook for Brazilian banking sector remains negative with weak economic environment and spillover effects on asset quality core factors weighing on outlook

* Fitch says political crisis has potential to hamper economic recovery's pace, underscores still deeply challenging operating environment facing Brazilian banks

* Fitch, on Brazil, says corruption scandal could have particular effects for protein business and protein production chain portfolios Source text for Eikon: