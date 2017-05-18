May 17 Fitch :
* Rapid growth of chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk
controls have not been tested by significant market volatility
or an economic downturn
* Expect assets of Chinese ICs to rise by more than 25% per
year over next five years
* Reliance on divestment proceeds, bank loans to meet cash
outflows creates risk that could push them into fire-sales in
liquidity stress
* Most chinese ICs been able to meet performance targets;
their strategies, risk controls not tested by significant market
volatility or economic downturn
