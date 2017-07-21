FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says revised outlook on Spain's long-term foreign, local-currency IDRs to positive from stable ‍​
July 21, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fitch says revised outlook on Spain's long-term foreign, local-currency IDRs to positive from stable ‍​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says revised outlook on Spain's long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs to positive from stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB+'‍​

* Fitch, on Spain, says near-term budget implementation risks have reduced, and Fitch expects faster deficit reduction in 2017 than in recent years

* Fitch says Spain's country ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'f2'‍​

* Fitch, on Spain, says economic recovery remains strong and relatively broad-based, with some further progress made in reducing macroeconomic imbalances

* Fitch, on Spain, says "expect tensions between the central and Catalonia regional government to increase over the next few months" Source text (bit.ly/2tOkD5j)

