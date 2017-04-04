April 4 Fitch:

* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden

* Dominican Republic's reliance on international capital market borrowing has increased government's sensitivity to gradually rising U.S. Interest rates

* Gains from tax administration efforts in 2017, forecast to add 0.3% of GDP, to likely confine GG deficit to 3% of GDP in 2017

* Higher U.S. Dollar interest rates will likely raise government's already high interest burden and pressure budget in 2017-2018

