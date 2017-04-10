New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 10 Fitch:
* Slowdown in Mexican economy from unwinding of NAFTA could affect retailers' revenues, although changes would be manageable for nonfood retailers
* Overall, expect Latin American retail sector to be stable during 2017 due to single-digit revenue growth and steady profitability Source text for Eikon:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.