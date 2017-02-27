Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Fitch:
* Fitch: Slower UAE Islamic Bank growth will weaken asset quality
* Fitch on UAE Islamic banks - Financing growth slowed in 2016 and we expect a continuing slowdown in 2017
* Fitch - Rating outlooks for UAE Islamic banks stable but sector is more vulnerable than conventional banks
Source text for Eikon:
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
ATHENS, May 29 Greek private sector bank deposits declined slightly in April after a small rise in the previous month, remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data showed on Monday.