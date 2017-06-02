June 1 (Reuters) -

* Fitch- South Korean banks' profiles improve as challenges ease

* Fitch on South Korean banks- standalone credit profiles of country's commercial banks have been improving gradually as operating environment challenges ease

* Fitch on South Korean banks- Subdued risk appetite of south Korea's commercial banks has led to a gradual improvement in their financial profiles

* Fitch on South Korean banks- "Now estimates their average underlying profitability, measured by return on average assets, to be 0.6% in near future"

* Fitch on south Korean banks- Domestic political uncertainties, which undermined domestic business activities, have subsided after presidential election Source text for Eikon: