BRIEF-Changsha Tongcheng Holdings elects chairman
June 27 Changsha Tongcheng Holdings Co Ltd * Says board elects Zhou Zhaoda as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rWIU9f Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 26 Fitch:
* Fitch says U.S. Auto sector stable despite growth headwinds
* Fitch says despite weaker demand conditions in many global markets, rating outlook for global auto industry remains stable
* Fitch says most large global original equipment manufacturers have strong liquidity positions and relatively low leverage Source text for Eikon:
PRAGUE, June 27 The Czech Republic has detected African swine fever (ASF) in two wild boars, Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.