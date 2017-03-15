March 15 Fitch on U.S. Fed rate hike

* Fitch says U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates by 25bps represents beginning of a new phase of U.S. monetary policy normalization

* Fitch says it believes that recent U.S. rate hikes could mark beginning of a significant shift in global interest rate environment

* Fitch says does not believe that increased pace of Fed rate hikes poses a risk to U.S. economic growth