UPDATE 9-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill, but fate uncertain
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)
June 14 Fitch :
* Fitch says us high-yield healthcare issuers face regulatory risks
* fitch says it sees low risk of deteriorating fundamentals for u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector
* fitch says u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector fundamentals solid relative to some other corporate sectors, with strong organic demand growth
* Fitch says u.s. Tax policy reform could affect entire leveraged healthcare sector
* fitch says forecasts low or mid-single-digit organic ebitda growth for most speculative grade-rated u.s. Healthcare companies in 2017-2018
* Fitch says it sees an increasing bifurcation of regulatory and structural reform risk in u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector
* Fitch -implications of permitting u.s. Government to have broader role in negotiating drug prices would influence structure & profitability of pharma industry Source text for Eikon:
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA