BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Fitch Ratings
* Fitch - u.s. Insurers set to weather 2017 hurricane risk, pricing woes linger
* Fitch - u.s. property/casualty insurer industry capital strength is strong and most insurers should be able to absorb near-term volatility
* Fitch on u.s. p/c insurers - however, occurrence of major catastrophic hurricane could potentially have significant effect on insurance industry capital
* Fitch - pricing on u.s. Hurricane-Exposed primary property business has not improved in wake of modest insured losses related to hurricane matthew in 2016
* Fitch - in reinsurance market, conditions also remain soft due to large volumes of under deployed capital and sluggish demand from buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)