BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says with only 5 pct of corporates exiting bankruptcy protection, Brazil's sugar, ethanol industry faces ongoing difficulties without recovery alternatives
* Fitch says further defaults, bankruptcies in sugar sector very likely as ongoing sugar price recovery not anticipated to solve sector's financial problems Source text for Eikon:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention