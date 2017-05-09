BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wfpi4L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.