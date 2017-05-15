BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Fitters Diversified Bhd
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with shandong yongneng energy-conserving and eco-friendly services holding corporation
* Deal for disposal of its 100% equity in liangshan future nrg biology electric power for total cash consideration of rmb40 million Source text ( bit.ly/2qiSowX ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.