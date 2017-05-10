BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Five Oaks Investment Corp says for Q1, company reported GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"