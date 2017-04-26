BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Fleetcor Technologies Inc-
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - on april 20, 2017 board voted to increase size of board of directors of co from eight to nine directors - sec filing
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - board appointed Hala Moddelmog to board of directors to fill vacancy Source text: (bit.ly/2oKgblw) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results