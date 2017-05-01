BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing
* Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments, a leading B2B international payments provider
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price is approximately $675 million
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price will be financed using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - expect acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.