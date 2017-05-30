BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 Fleetwood Corp Ltd:
* Andrew Wackett has been appointed to position of chief financial officer and will commence on 12 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer