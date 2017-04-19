April 19 Flex Pharma Inc:

* Flex Pharma presents human efficacy data on FLX-787 at the American Academy of neurology annual meeting

* Flex Pharma - data from first treatment exposure of 26 subjects showed statistically significant effect in reducing cramp frequency compared to placebo

* Phase 2 studies planned for flx-787 to initiate in us this summer in ALS and Charcot-Marie-Tooth