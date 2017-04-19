BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Flex Pharma Inc:
* Flex Pharma presents human efficacy data on FLX-787 at the American Academy of neurology annual meeting
* Flex Pharma - data from first treatment exposure of 26 subjects showed statistically significant effect in reducing cramp frequency compared to placebo
* Phase 2 studies planned for flx-787 to initiate in us this summer in ALS and Charcot-Marie-Tooth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results