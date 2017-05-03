BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Flex Pharma Inc
* Flex pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue $243,000
* Q1 revenue view $350,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flex pharma inc- fda clears ind for flx-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in als
* Flex pharma inc- us phase 2 trials in als and cmt expected to commence summer 2017
* Flex pharma inc - expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations into early 2019
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results