March 8 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma reports year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.48

* Q4 revenue $299,000 versus I/B/E/S view $250,000

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations through early 2019