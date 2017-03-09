March 9 Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* Flexion reports year-end 2016 financial results

* Frederick Driscoll, chief financial officer, intends to retire effective March 31, 2017

* Driscoll will continue with company in an advisory capacity until his successor has been named

* Commercialization plans on target for potential Q4 launch of zilretta