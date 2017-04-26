BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Flexion Therapeutics announces pricing of $175 million 3.375% convertible senior notes due 2024
Size of offering was increased by $50 million from previously announced offering size of $125 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results