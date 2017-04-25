BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 25 Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Flexion Therapeutics announces proposed convertible senior notes offering
* Says to offer $125 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 in a private offering
* Says to use net proceeds from notes offering for commercialization and manufacture of zilretta
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results