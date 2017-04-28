April 28 Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics - in analysis of pooled phase 2/3 data, Zilretta (FX006) demonstrated clinically meaningful pain relief, unctional improvement

* Flexion - separate phase 2 study shows prolonged synovial localization, diminished systemic exposure of corticosteroid with zilretta versus. steroid injections

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - authors examined improvements in pain and function using pooled data from three phase 2 and 3 randomized trials

* Flexion Therapeutics - pooled data from 3 phase 2, 3 randomized trials individually demonstrated statistically significant reductions in weekly mean scores of ADP