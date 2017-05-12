BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
May 12 Flexsteel Industries Inc:
* Flexsteel announces tentative agreements for Dubuque manufacturing
* Flexsteel industries- tentatively agreed to terms under 3 agreements related to maintaining employment and manufacturing operations in Dubuque, Iowa
* Flexsteel industries inc- deals include development agreement with city of Dubuque requiring construction of a $25 million manufacturing facility
* Flexsteel industries inc-deals also include agreement to purchase land for $1.3 million from Dubuque county for new facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system