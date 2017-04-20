April 20 Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* Flexsteel reports third quarter results

* Q3 sales fell 3.7 percent to $120.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.96

* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter

* Flexsteel Industries Inc - for remainder of fiscal year 2017, co sees $3.7 million for capital expenditures and $1.0 million as sg&a expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: