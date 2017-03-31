March 31 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd
* outlined plans to create a new global business that will
provide in-destination services to travellers.
* plans, which are being implemented in conjunction with
Vietnam's Thien Minh will see companies create a larger
asia-based destination management company
* plans to create destination management company (dmc) by
combining TMG's Buffalo Tours business in Vietnam with smaller
joint venture DMC businesses
* services provided by dmc will include transfers,
excursions and day-trips, arrangements for meetings and
incentive groups
* new asia dmc is expected to turnover about $us70 million
and generate in order of $us5mln in earnings before interest and
tax during 2017 calendar year
* Tmg transfer Vietnam business into JV
* FLT increase its holding from 49% of current jv to 58.5%
of new business
* plans,with Vietnam's Thien Minh , will see cos acquire or
launch similar businesses in other regions in short to
medium-term to create a world-wide dmc network
* agreements are in place for flt to increase its holding
further in 2018
* agreements are in place for TMG to invest in global DMC
offering that companies plan to create in short to medium term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: