BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :
* Half-year net profit after tax $74.447 million versus $116.7 million last year
* HY revenue $1.250 billion versus $1.26 billion
* FLT believes it is appropriate to amend its fy17 guidance to an underlying pbt between $300million and $330million
* Directors declared a 45 cents per share fully franked interim dividend
* Difficult to achieve accelerated 2h ttv and revenue growth that flt currently expect
* Trading conditions globally remain uncertain, FX movements and airfare deflation may continue throughout 2H & slow bottom-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Weather Service has said the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern, which brought a scorching drought to southern Africa last year, returning later this year has decreased.