Feb 23 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :

* Half-year net profit after tax $74.447 million versus $116.7 million last year

* HY revenue $1.250 billion versus $1.26 billion

* FLT believes it is appropriate to amend its fy17 guidance to an underlying pbt between $300million and $330million

* Directors declared a 45 cents per share fully franked interim dividend

* Difficult to achieve accelerated 2h ttv and revenue growth that flt currently expect

* Trading conditions globally remain uncertain, FX movements and airfare deflation may continue throughout 2H & slow bottom-line growth