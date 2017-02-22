BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :
* Believe that underlying FY17 PBT is likely to be at lower-end or below initial guidance, result between $300 million and $330 million is more likely
* Recent india and china acquisitions are not expected to materially affect 2H results
* Translation of uk results remains issue and yoy differences in average airfare prices are not yet narrowing to extent we anticipated
* In line with normal seasonality in USA, stronger 2H results are expected; overall U.S. business to be profitable by end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Weather Service has said the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern, which brought a scorching drought to southern Africa last year, returning later this year has decreased.