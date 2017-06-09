BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces resignation of chief financial officer
* Amit Singhi, senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer, has resigned effective July 31, 2017
* Shane Harrison will serve as interim chief financial officer from August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.