BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:
* Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. announces launch of initial public offering
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Announced launch of its initial public offering of 8.8 million shares of its common stock
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Company has applied to list its common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "FND"
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $133.5 million from offering
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing