May 25 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

* Floor & decor holdings, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $307.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $306.2 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 12.8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Floor & decor holdings inc-sees q2 net sales $329 million- $336 million

* Floor & decor holdings inc-sees q2 comparable store sales growth 10% to 12%

* Floor & decor holdings inc-sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $0.17 - $0.18

* Floor & decor holdings inc sees fy 2017 net sales $1,285 million to $1,304 million

* Floor & decor holdings inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $0.54 - $0.57

* Floor & decor holdings inc sees fy 2017 comparable store sales growth 8% to 10%

* Floor & decor holdings inc-sees 2017 capital expenditures $95 million- $104 million

* Floor & decor holdings - based on terms of our term loan facility, we expect to receive additional 50 basis points of lower interest in our fiscal q4

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $325.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: